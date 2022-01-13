Police investigate two Palm Springs break-ins early Thursday
One man was hospitalized Thursday morning as police tried to determine what happened at two overnight incidents in Palm Springs.
Police responded to a reported attempted burglary interrupted at a home on Avenida Palmera shortly after 1:00 a.m.
They said the suspect shot a gun into the air as they ran off. No injuries were reported. There was no immediate suspect description provided by police.
Officers were alerted to another attempted break-in a short time later on San Lorenzo Road. There, officers said they found a suspect who had fallen off the building.
He was first treated at the scene then hospitalized.
A police department spokesperson said it was not clear if the two reported incidents might be related.
