Police investigate two Palm Springs break-ins early Thursday

One man was hospitalized Thursday morning as police tried to determine what happened at two overnight incidents in Palm Springs.

Police responded to a reported attempted burglary interrupted at a home on Avenida Palmera shortly after 1:00 a.m.

They said the suspect shot a gun into the air as they ran off. No injuries were reported. There was no immediate suspect description provided by police.

Officers were alerted to another attempted break-in a short time later on San Lorenzo Road. There, officers said they found a suspect who had fallen off the building.

He was first treated at the scene then hospitalized.

A police department spokesperson said it was not clear if the two reported incidents might be related.

