Woman accused of shooting boyfriend during breakup

By Bryant Reed

Click here for updates on this story

PLUM, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — A woman is accused of shooting her boyfriend several times during a breakup in Plum.

Crystal Veasey, 38, shot Glen Smith Jr. in the chest, shoulder and hand at a home on Emerald Drive, police said.

Veasey was in a relationship with Smith and was visiting from Ohio. During the argument, police said the couple broke up and Smith told Veasey to leave his house. Smith said he turned around to find Veasey pointing a gun at him, and she fired several times.

The two got into a physical fight before Smith ran outside looking for help, police said. Veasey ran to the kitchen for a knife and began to chase after him, investigators said.

While the shooting was not caught on camera, Ring Doorbell footage showed Smith in the middle of the road calling for help.

A neighbor in the area said he and his family were caught in the crossfire when three bullets flew into their home, causing them to dive on the floor to protect their child.

After the alleged shooting, neighbors said Veasey ran to her car and took off. Police found her several miles away.

The home on Emerald Drive isn’t the only possible investigation scene and police are also looking at another scene on Kerr Road.

Veasey is in the Allegheny County jail charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault and tampering with evidence.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.