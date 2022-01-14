Skip to Content
Five injured in crash near Heritage Palms entrance in Indio

Five people have been rushed to the hospital after a two-vehicle traffic collision in the city of Indio Friday afternoon.

The crash happened near the intersection of Miles Avenue and S Heritage Palms. It was first reported at around 4:44 p.m.

Details on the crash remain limited, we've had viewers tell News Channel 3 that one of the vehicles sustained heavy damage.

A CAL FIRE spokesperson confirmed that at least two people were extricated from vehicles.

According to Cal Fire, three people suffered serious injuries, two others sustained moderate injuries.

One patient was airlifted, the four others were taken to the hospital via a ground ambulance.

Ben Guitron of the Indio Police Department confirmed that roads are shut down around the area. Police are expected to remain at the scene for three-to-four hours.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, Guitron said.

Stay with News CHannel 3 for continuing updates.

