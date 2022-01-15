‘He was only 14’: Friends of teen killed in West Milwaukee shooting honor his memory

By Alex Corradetti

WEST MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WDJT) — Friends of a 14-year-old boy killed in West Milwaukee Wednesday night are mourning his death.

According to West Milwaukee police, the crime happened near 39th and National around 3:15 p.m. Police were called to the scene for a suspicious situation with two cars in the alley, with an additional call claiming someone had been shot.

Police say the 14-year-old victim was believed to be driving a stolen vehicle when he was confronted by suspect(s) in another vehicle, shot and killed.

The victim was found shot in the alley. The West Milwaukee Fire Department transported the 14-year-old to Froedtert Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

CBS 58 spoke with a friend of the victim at the scene of the crime. She was lighting candles and placing special items at the site as a way to remember her friend, referred to as “Chop”.

“We came to keep his memorial alive and light all his candles, just to show we still are thinking about him and he’s going to forever be our little brother.”

She says Chop had a bright spirit.

“He was always the life of the party, the one with the best energy in the room. Always made sure everybody laughed and always made sure everyone had a good time. If you were down and he seen you sad or upset about something, he would do something about It just to make you laugh or smile.”

The friend also told CBS 58 she was shocked to hear the news of Chop’s passing.

“It’s seems so unreal to even know about, there’s no words for it. It should have never ended how it did. He was only 14, he had a basketball dream, wanted to have a successful life and someone so senseless took it so fast. He was my little brother and he will forever be that, even through his death. He’s still forever my brother and he will always be with me through his spirit.”

The Mayor of West Allis confirmed the victim was a student in the West Allis West Milwaukee School District.

Police say a motive for the shooting is unknown at this time and the owner of the stolen vehicle was not involved in the shooting.

