How to talk to your kids about drugs, guns

NEW HAVEN, Connecticut (WFSB) — Health officials say despite the tough situation at school, guardians should talk to their kids about them.

It was a chaotic day for New Haven Public Schools.

Five students were taken to the hospital after eating a chocolate edible.

On the other side of the city a school employee was arrested for taking a gun to class.

Just yesterday three students were also sent to the hospital in Hartford after they ingested fentanyl at school. One of them still in grave condition.

Medical Director of Connecticut Poison Control Center Suzanne Doyon said, “the dose of fentanyl that can cause death in a 13-year-old or 23-year-old can be as small as a few grains of salt.”

No matter the drug, Doyon says parents need to talk to their kids about these incidents. Either to say something if they see something or get help if they are the ones consuming.

“Keep the lines of communication open. Bring up the subject without being intrusive but try to ask questions. Let the child kind of give you some information and being nonjudgmental,” said Doyon.

Doyon says avoid being negative and let the child open up.

The same goes for students who encounter guns either in school or at a friend’s house.

Doyon says avoiding the topics doesn’t help.

