Football coach cancels weightlifting, tells players to shovel driveways, help neighbors instead

By KDKA Staff

Click here for updates on this story

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — While a number of activities were cancelled due to winter weather throughout the Pittsburgh region, one local high school football coach found the snowfall as an opportunity to allow his players to give back.

More than 6″ of snow blanketed Western Pennsylvania overnight from Sunday evening through Monday morning.

Before the snow started to fall, Bethel Park head football coach Brian DeLallo relayed a message to his players through social media.

On Twitter, DeLallo said that Monday’s weightlifting workout was cancelled due to the expected severe weather.

He then said to “Find an elderly or disabled neighbor and shovel their driveway.”

Lastly, DeLallo told his players not to accept any money, allowing the driveway shoveling to serve as Monday’s workout.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.