Authorities searching for suspect following shooting at ‘Sweet 16’ birthday party

By Kristy Kepley-Steward

Click here for updates on this story

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — Asheville authorities are searching for their suspect after a teenager was shot over the weekend at a “Sweet 16” birthday party.

Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Livingston Street on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at around 10 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting.

When officers arrived they found a medium-sized crowd and a juvenile inside the building suffering from a gun-shot wound.

Officers rendered first aid until EMS/AFD responded, and the victim was transported to Mission Hospital for treatment, listed in serious, but stable condition.

Asheville Police Department officers gathered statements from those at the birthday party, and it appears an altercation broke out between groups of children from two different Asheville neighborhoods just prior to the shooting.

Police are asking your help with any information that will lead to the identity of the shooter. You can contact APD directly at (828) 252-1110. Or you send an anonymous tip using the TIP2APD smartphone application (search “Asheville PD” in your app store) or by texting TIP2APD to 847411.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.