Irish mourn slain 23-year-old teacher who was out jogging

LONDON (AP) — Hundreds of mourners in Ireland have turned out for the funeral Mass of a 23-year-old elementary school teacher whose killing has reignited debate about how to tackle violence against women. The body of Ashling Murphy, a musician and teacher, was found on the banks of a canal near the town of Tullamore in central Ireland on Jan. 12. Police said Tuesday they arrested a man in his 30s on suspicion of murder. The case has touched a nerve with many women in Ireland and beyond because Murphy was apparently targeted when she was out jogging in the afternoon. Vigils have been held across the country — as well as in London and New York — calling for more to be done to combat violence against women.