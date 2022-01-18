Multiple Convenience Stores Hit By Armed Robbers In Bellflower, Long Beach, Paramount

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

LONG BEACH, California (KCAL) — Authorities are investigating a spree of convenience store armed robberies which occurred in South Los Angeles County Monday night.

At least five robberies occurred in Bellflower, Long Beach and Paramount between 8 p.m. and midnight.

According to Long Beach police and the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department, a Circle K was hit in Bellflower, along with a 7-Eleven store in Long Beach, a Ruby’s Liquor store in Long Beach, and another two 7-Eleven stores in Paramount.

According to the sheriff’s department, the Bellflower robbery occurred at 11:58 p.m. at a Circle K in the 17200 block of Downey Avenue. Three Black male suspects, possibly in their 30s, armed with a gun and wearing ski masks, entered the store and demanded cash from the register.

The suspects fled in a older white-colored four-door Mercedes.

The suspects in one of the 7-Eleven store robberies in Paramount — which took place at a store in the 8500 block of Alondra Boulevard — had a similar description.

Meanwhile, Long Beach police told CBSLA that cash was stolen in the two robberies that occurred in their city, at a 7-Eleven store located at Cherry and Artesia avenues at 8:05 p.m., and at Ruby’s Liquor, located at 5442 Del Amo Blvd., at around 11 p.m.

There were no injuries in either robbery, police said.

Police would not speculate as to whether the same suspects were responsible for all five robberies.

Both the sheriff’s department and Long Beach police are investigating. No arrests have yet been made.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.