Anchor Angela Chen departs for maternity leave

This morning, we want to take a moment to send our best wishes to Angela Chen. She's heading out on maternity leave starting on Thursday.

Angela will be missed by her News Channel 3 family, but we look forward to her return in a few months. She and her husband are excited to welcome their first child, a boy, into the world.

Before wrapping her final show for a while, Angela took a moment to thank all of the loyal viewers who have sent her kind messages of support throughout her pregnancy.

While Angela is away spending time with her newborn, weekend anchor Jennifer Franco will be filling in weekday mornings and couldn't be more thrilled.