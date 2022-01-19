Skip to Content
Milwaukee police arrest retail theft suspect, recover more than $18K in tools from Home Depot

    MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — Milwaukee police arrested a suspect Sunday, Jan. 16, wanted for 14 counts of felony retail theft.

In a Facebook post, MPD District 6 said the Home Depot store located on Holt and Chase Avenue estimated the suspect is responsible for stealing at least $70,000 in merchandise.

Officers served a search warrant on a rented storage locker connected to the suspect after taking him into custody.

They recovered more than $18,000 in tools stolen from the store.

