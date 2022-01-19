Pedestrian struck, killed by train

By Elitsa Bizios

Click here for updates on this story

DEERFIELD BEACH, Florida (WSVN) — A woman was struck and killed by a train in Deerfield Beach.

The incident happened along Dixie Highway near Southwest Fourth Street, just before 4 a.m., Wednesday.

The deceased body of the victim could be seen covered with a yellow tarp near the tracks.

Those who live nearby said this is not the first time something like this has happened in the area.

The tracks were taped off while authorities investigated.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.