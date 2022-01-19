Pioneering fashion journalist André Leon Talley dies at 73

By JOCELYN NOVECK

AP National Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — André Leon Talley, a towering and highly visible figure of the fashion world who made history as a rare Black editor in an overwhelmingly white industry, has died. He was 73. The death Tuesday of Talley, the influential former creative director and editor at large of Vogue magazine, was confirmed on his Instagram page early Wednesday. Talley was a highly influential fashion journalist who was a regular in the front row of fashion shows in New York and Europe. At 6-feet-6 inches tall, Talley cut an imposing figure wherever he went, in his signature sweeping capes or colorful caftans.