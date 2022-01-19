Red-tailed hawk in Oxford shot with arrow, BBs and an air pellet

By ROB POLANSKY

Click here for updates on this story

OXFORD, Connecticut (WFSB) — Someone shot a red-tailed hawk in Oxford with more than just an arrow, and environmental officials are trying to track down whoever did it.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said the hawk was found impaled near Thorson Road and North Mark Drive late last month.

DEEP said it was able to successfully capture it.

The hawk was taken to a licensed wildlife rehabilitator.

An examination of the bird also revealed that it had been shot with BBs and an air rifle pellet.

DEEP said it is illegal to take, injure, kill or harass any bird of prey, per the federal Migratory Bird Treaty Act. Livestock owners can not kill them without permission.

“This time of year, prey is harder to find, so it is not unusual for hawks and other wildlife to look for ‘easy’ prey, such as backyard chickens or rabbits,” DEEP said. “Residents should properly protect livestock from predation by hawks, bears, coyotes, foxes, and other wildlife by keeping them in secure and sturdy structures.”

The hawk is recovering from its injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DEEP on its 24-hour tip line at 860-424-3333.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.