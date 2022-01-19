University of Michigan reaches $490 million settlement after sex abuse allegations against former UM doctor

By Brian Vitagliano, CNN

The University of Michigan has reached a settlement agreement with attorneys for about 1,050 people who say they were abused by the late Dr. Robert Anderson, a former university physician, UM announced Wednesday.

The settlement agreement includes $460 million for the roughly 1,050 claimants and $30 million for future claimants.

But the settlement must be agreed upon by 98% of the claimants and must be approved by the University of Michigan Board of Regents and the court.

