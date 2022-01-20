After 2-year hiatus caused by COVID-19, Jazz Fest returns

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — After a two-year hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival returns this spring with headliners The Who, Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters, Lionel Richie, Erykah Badu, Ludacris, Nelly and Willie Nelson. Festival organizers Thursday announced the lineup for the festival scheduled over two weekends in the spring. Ticket holders who rolled over their tickets for the canceled 2020 and 2021 festivals over will receive an email with instructions on how to exchange their tickets for the weekend of their choosing. Single-day tickets go on sale soon and various ticketing and travel packages are on sale.