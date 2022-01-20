International airlines restore flights to US after 5G confusion

By Anna Cooban and Chris Liakos, CNN Business

Major international airlines have resumed normal service after a slew of cancellations on Wednesday over fears the rollout of 5G mobile networks in the United States would compromise safety.

British Airways, Lufthansa, All Nippon, Japan Airlines and Emirates all announced cancellations or changes to flights to the United States, but confirmed that no further cancellations were expected Thursday and that services were returning to normal.

Japan Airlines said in statement that it had “received confirmation from the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) that there is no longer a problem with the operation of the Boeing 777” and that it would “resume service to the US mainland” as usual.

All Nippon, another Japanese carrier, said that flights starting Thursday would “follow the normal schedule based on the FAA notification that there is no safety issue.”

German airline Lufthansa said it would “operate normally and according to the schedule with the previously planned aircraft types for their flights to the US” beginning Thursday.

Emirates, which had suspended flights into nine US airports, said in a statement on Thursday that services into Chicago, Dallas Fort Worth, Miami, Newark, Orlando and Seattle would resume Friday.

The airline said the FAA’s notification would enable it “to safely restore full scheduled operations to all its US destinations by Saturday.”

“Flights to Boston, Houston and San Francisco, on which the airline had temporarily deployed A380 aircraft on 20 and 21 January, will return to Boeing 777 operations on Saturday 22 January,” it added.

