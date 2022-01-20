Shawnee woman waits for life-saving machine after FDA recalls millions of devices

By Kilee Thomas

SHAWNEE, Oklahoma (KOCO) — A Shawnee woman is still waiting for a life-saving machine after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recalled millions of the device.

One of the largest manufacturers of machines that help people with sleep apnea has been recalled. An FDA investigation found that some of the machines were potentially releasing cancer-causing particles or chemicals.

The recall started back in June, but those who are dependent on these lifesaving devices are still waiting for their replacement.

Dr. Juanita Johnson has been waiting for over a month for a CPAP machine. She has relied on her machine to sleep safely after she suffered a stroke back in 2018.

“It’s extremely important. I don’t think I would have survived if it were not for the CPAP,” Johnson said.

However, for the past month, she has been without the machine. She has had to sleep upright since her CPAP machine went up in smoke.

“I was asleep and I woke up cause I could smell something. My CPAP machine was smoking,” Johnson said.

She has been trying to replace it ever since, but she can’t find one anywhere.

“When I called the place that I got it, the insurance paid for it, they told me there was a shortage and they didn’t know when they’d be able to get another one,” Johnson said.

Medical supply companies such as Lindsey Medical Supply in Edmond said that the massive Philips recall has left their shelves empty.

“Yeah, we’re still waiting. I mean, the last CPAP we had here was probably, oh gosh, a couple months ago?” said Connor Reyburn, a sales associate at Lindsey Medical Supply.

Philips Respironics had to recall 3 million to 4 million CPAP, BIPAP and other ventilators after the FDA found the foam used to reduce sound and vibration in the devices could degrade and enter the air pathway, which could potentially leave people to breathe in life-threatening foam particles or chemicals.

Philips is in the repair process, but now millions with sleep apnea are left waiting and sleeping in fear.

“I think that may be why I don’t sleep well. I get concerned about- they find people dead, ya know? I know it’s serious,” Johnson said.

Philips expects the repair process to take a year, hopefully wrapping up this September.

Johnson received some good news, though, and her new CPAP machine is expected to be delivered Friday.

