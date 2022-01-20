Sick bear cub in Poland euthanized as no improvement

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Veterinarians in Poland say they have euthanized a brown bear cub after more than a week of treatment failed to ease its serious neurological symptoms. The veterinarians said the bear, named Ada, would not have been able to survive on his own. He was suffering from advanced anaplasmosis, spread by ticks. The decision was taken jointly with environment authorities. The cub was found last week wobbling alone and visibly exhausted in the woods, near a village in southeastern Poland. Doctors put him on antibiotics and other medication, but the cub could not stand steadily or coordinate his movements and suffered from neurological tics.