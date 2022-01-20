US says it will not resume Sudan aid after recent violence

CAIRO (AP) — Two senior American diplomats say the United States will continue withholding aid from Sudan until the country’s military rulers stop the killing of anti-coup protesters and a civilian led-government takes power. Their statement on Thursday comes after their two-day visit to Sudan this week meant to help pull the African nation out of a worsening crisis. The diplomats met with civilian and military leaders in Sudan, as well as with families of some of the killed pro-democracy protesters. At least 72 demonstrators have been killed since the October coup upended plans for Sudan’s transitional period. Seven were killed on Monday alone. That’s according to a doctors’ activist group.