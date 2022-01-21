6-month-old baby murdered in Indio

A 6-month-old baby was murdered and tortured in Indio, according to court documents.

Jawhon Sherod Burts, 30, has been charged in the murder of the child, who is referred to in documents as K.B.

Jawhon Sherod Burts

Family members have identified the baby to News Channel 3 as Kyrie Victor Burts.

The case dates back to Dec. 19. Indio Police officials told News Channel 3 that officers responded to a Clinton Street apartment for reports of a child not breathing. The baby was brought to a local hospital and put on life support, court documents show, before being transferred to Loma Linda Hospital in critical condition where the child died.

Burts is accused of "willfully and unlawfully and with the intent to cause cruel or extreme pain and suffering for the purpose of revenge, extortion, persuasion, or for any sadistic purpose, inflicted great bodily injury" to the infant.

He is being held in custody without bail and is due in court on Jan. 28 for a felony settlement conference.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help family with services and other expenses. Click here to visit the page.

Editor's note: A previous version of this article reported the baby was 7 months old, as indicated in court filings. The child's family has confirmed the baby was 6 months old, so we clarified our reporting based on this.