7-month-old baby murdered in Indio

A 7-month-old baby was murdered and tortured in Indio, according to court documents.

Jawhon Sherod Burts, 30, has been charged in the murder of the child, who is referred to in documents as K.B.

Family members have identified the baby to News Channel 3 as Kyrie Victor Burts.

On Dec. 19, Indio police officers responded to a Clinton Street apartment for reports of a child not breathing. The baby was brought to a local hospital and put on life support, court documents show, before being transferred to Loma Linda Hospital in critical condition where the child died.

Burts is accused of "willfully and unlawfully and with the intent to cause cruel or extreme pain and suffering for the purpose of revenge, extortion, persuasion, or for any sadistic purpose, inflicted great bodily injury" to the infant.

He is in custody on $1 million bail and is set to appear in court on Jan. 28 for a felony settlement conference.

