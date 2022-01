LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Myles Thompson had 21 points and seven rebounds to lead St. Francis of Pennsylvania to a 68-67 victory over Central Connecticut. St. Francis went ahead 67-62 with 2:28 remaining and held on despite making just one free throw the rest of the game. Central Connecticut had 30 bench points, led by Davonte Sweatman with 14 points and Stephane Ayangma with 13.