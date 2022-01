RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Vince Williams Jr. matched his career high with 21 points as VCU defeated Saint Joseph’s 70-54. KeShawn Curry had 12 points for VCU (11-6, 4-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Adrian Baldwin Jr. added 11 points, seven steals and six assists with eight turnovers. Taylor Funk had 22 points for the Hawks (8-9, 2-4).