Biden caught on hot mic calling Fox reporter ‘a stupid son of a bitch’

By Maegan Vazquez, CNN

President Joe Biden was heard calling a reporter from the Fox channel a “stupid son of a bitch” on a hot microphone following a White House event Monday afternoon.

The President’s profane remark came as reporters were shouting questions while exiting the East Room following a White House Competition Council meeting on efforts to lower prices.

Fox White House Correspondent Peter Doocy asked Biden, “Would you take a question on inflation? Do you think inflation is a political liability in the midterms?”

“It’s a great asset — more inflation,” Biden deadpanned. “What a stupid son of a bitch.”

The President has grown increasingly frustrated when facing tough questions publicly in recent days.

When another Fox White House correspondent, Jacqui Heinrich, asked Biden why he was waiting for Russian President Vladimir Putin to make the first move with Ukraine, he responded under his breath, “What a stupid question.”

At the root of the frustrations toward the reporters are two major crises the Biden administration continues to deal with: addressing inflation and the prospect of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s DJ Judd contributed to this report.