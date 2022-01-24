“He’s my best friend” Co-owners credit friendship and flavor for food truck success

By Kristen Aguirre

Click here for updates on this story

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — The word “sabora” can translate as “flavor” in Spanish.

And flavor is something you can definitely hear, smell and taste at the Sabora food truck.

It’s the brain child of Tim Burchfield Macario Jimenez, friends for more than a decade.

They met while working in the downtown Asheville food scene—planning for their future partnership.

“Maybe one day we can have our own thing,” Burchfield said.

And that one day turned out to be right now.

“COVID was really the shot gun trigger that boosted it off for us,” Burchfield said.

“It kind of made us realize we had a short breath to think about our future,” Burchfield said. “And when they called everyone back that’s when we said, ’let’s do this.’”

Jimenez, a chef for nearly two decades. created the menu.

“We come together like an old married couple,” Burchfield joked.

It’s the two of them working side by side that’s really the flavor behind this operation.

“He’s my best friend,” Burchfield said.

They’re serving up good food and good laughs.

“He knows everything,” Jimenez joked.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.