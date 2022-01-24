Man searches for paramedics who saved his life 28 years ago

By Jackie Perez

OTTAWA, Canada (CTV Newschannel) — It’s been nearly three decades since Dave Murphy was stabbed outside an Ottawa mall.

“I suffered from severe PTSD,” Murphy said. “I couldn’t even talk about it, couldn’t think about it. If I saw anyone that looked like those guys, I’d get off the train or look the other way.”

Murphy says the incident happened in 1994 outside of the Bayshore Shopping Centre after an altercation with three people. He was 18 at the time.

“Between the three of them I was stabbed 13 times,” he explained. “Nine on my back, twice in my leg. I lost half a muscle in my left leg.”

Murphy struggled after his recovery.

“I basically had to learn how to walk again and blew up to almost 400 lb.” Murphy said. “I was pretty messed up for a lot of years.”

He credits his family, specifically his daughter, for turning his life around.

“I was about 340 lb. and she wanted to race home,” Murphy recalled. “And with my leg and weight I said I couldn’t. That look on her face… that lit my fire up.”

As part of his recovery, Murphy has paid it forward supporting first responders. In these last few years, he’s been actively searching for the paramedics who saved his life.

Ottawa paramedics say they’re familiar with the story but haven’t been able to track down the crew.

“In the 1990s, the paramedic care was not delivered by the city, unfortunately we do not have access to the archives,” the Ottawa Paramedic Service tells CTV News Ottawa. “We do, however, appreciate the gesture.”

Murphy lives in Alberta now but isn’t giving up his search, hoping one day he can thank those that helped him many years ago.

“Our daughter is eight years old. My wife, I met out here in Calgary. I’d just like to bring closure to this and introduce them and say you know what I wouldn’t have this if it wasn’t for you guys.”

