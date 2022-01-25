After seeing Burger King workers touching food without gloves on, customer allegedly pointed gun at employee

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wisconsin (The Journal Times) — A Milwaukee man was allegedly so enraged upon seeing Burger King workers touching food without gloves on that he demanded a refund and, even after receiving the refund, pointed a gun at a drive-thru worker.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Jan. 4, officers with the Mount Pleasant Police Department were sent to the Burger King at 13348 Washington Ave. (just east of Interstate 94) for a man who pulled a gun on a worker.

Upon arrival, an officer spoke with an employee who said she was working the drive-thru when a man — later identified as Marshall Trudo IV, 28 — pulled a gun on her.

She said he ordered food and paid for it.

But when he saw another worker making food without gloves on, he said he no longer wanted the food and wanted his money back. She then gave him $12, which was 67 cents more than he paid. When she asked for the 67 cents back, he refused, pulled a gun out and pointed it at her.

He then proceeded through the drive-thru and employees said they heard the gun being fired. An officer located a car with a bullet hole in its trunk, leading officers to believe Trudo shot the car.

Trudo was charged with felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent, as well as misdemeanor counts of pointing a firearm at another, disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property.

He had an initial court appearance on Tuesday at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

BK killing This incident occurred two days after a Burger King employee was killed in Milwaukee.

On Jan. 2, 16-year-old cashier Niesha Harris-Bracell was shot to death during the robbery Jan. 2. Video surveillance showed a man with a gun leaning into the drive-thru window and another Burger King employee opening fire on him.

According to a criminal complaint, the man who leaned into the drive-thru window was Antoine Edwards. His 16-year-old daughter worked at the Burger King with Harris-Bracell.

The three of them hatched a plan to steal money from the restaurant by staging a robbery. The night of Jan. 2, Edwards drove up to the drive-thru. Harris-Bracell was supposed to hand him the register but took too long. Edwards grew impatient and leaned into the window with his gun.

Another employee who wasn’t in on the robbery opened fire on Edwards and hit Harris-Bracell by mistake.

Derrick Ellis, the employee who allegedly shot Harris-Bracell, was charged Jan. 6 with being a felon in possession of a firearm. He turned himself in last week.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.