Local hotel wants to help you pamper your pooch

By KMOV Staff

    ST. LOUIS (KMOV) — A local hotel has a special overnight package to help you pamper your pooch.

The “Doggy Date Night” at the Le Meridien St. Louis Clayton is the perfect way to spoil your four-legged friend on Feb. 5. The one-night only package includes a Yappy Hour and a caricature drawing of you and your dog. A portion of the Yappy Hour proceeds that night will be donated to the APA of St. Louis.

“We are certainly a pet-friendly hotel, but for us, it goes further than just those words,” says General Manager Andrew Hargis. “We like to say that we are pet-enthusiastic because we pride ourselves in creating a welcoming environment for our guests and their canine companions.”

Reservations start at $299.

