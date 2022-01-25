Louisville boards to meet amid reports Mack will soon be out

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville’s Board of Trustees and the school’s Athletic Association have scheduled a joint meeting for Wednesday amid a report that basketball coach Chris Mack will soon be out. The agenda announcement said both boards will “discuss proposed or pending litigation and personnel matters,” but didn’t mention Mack. The Athletic reported Tuesday night that the fourth-year coach and the school are finalizing a separation agreement, pending board approval. Louisville is in danger of missing the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive spring. The Cardinals have lost five of their last six games.