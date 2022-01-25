Man accused of slamming into Norwich officer’s cruiser on purpose

By ROB POLANSKY

Click here for updates on this story

NORWICH Connecticut (WFSB) — A man faces charges for intentionally ramming a police cruiser in Norwich, then leading officers on a pursuit.

According to police, Roland Euell, 28, drove into the front passenger side of an officer’s marked cruiser while the officer was parked in the area of Judd Road.

The incident happened on Tuesday around 6:40 a.m.

After the crash, police said Euell got out of his blue Honda Accord and threatened to shoot the officer who was still seated in the cruiser.

No fire arm was ever shown.

Euell then got back into his Accord and drove off.

The officer was transported to Backus Hospital for minor injuries.

Police said they found Euell a short time later in the area of Rockwell Street and tried to stop him.

However, he sped away in the direction of the Norwich Police Department.

Police said he drove into the department’s parking lot where he struck several vehicles, both personal and department-owned.

The Accord was disabled at that point.

Euell was taken into custody and charged with second-degree assault with a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, assault of a public safety officer, second-degree threatening, first-degree criminal mischief, and reckless endangerment.

He was held on a $200,000 bond and given a court date of Feb. 10 in Norwich.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.