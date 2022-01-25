Police investigate Palm Springs parking lot shooting

Cathedral City Police were looking for information into a shooting that left one person injured late Monday night in a shopping center parking lot.

Officers were called to the Stater Bros Market shopping center at Vista Chino Road and North Sunrise Way at 6:11 p.m. They found a man who was suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound injury.

Police said the shooting happened between two vehicles in the parking lot and the injured man was transported to a hospital for treatment.

There was no immediate motive offered for the crime, or details on any suspect descriptions.

The investigation continued Tuesday with no additional information provided by Cathedral City Police.

The department asked for anyone with information to please contact Cathedral City Police Detectives at 760-770-0300, Detective Commander Dane Dickson at 760-202-2421, or via the Cathedral City Police Department website at: cathedralcitypolice.com or email tips@cathedralcity.gov.