Snow Plow Struck By Gunfire After Collision In Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota (WCCO) — A vehicle collision in Minneapolis led to shots being fired at a plow driver Sunday night.

Police say its ShotSpotter system detected gunfire just before 9 p.m. on the 4300 block of Fremont Avenue North. Soon after, it was reported that a city plow had sustained bullet damage.

The driver told investigators that the plow and another vehicle collided, and passengers of the vehicle got out and screamed at the driver, who then called 911. As the passengers got back in their vehicle and started to drive off, gunshots were fired at the plow. The driver wasn’t hurt.

Police are still investigating, and they’re asking the community to submit tips online to Crime Stoppers, or via phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

