11-year-old girl sews custom hospital gowns for pediatric cancer patients

FREEHOLD, New Jersey (WCBS) — A Monmouth County middle schooler turned a tough situation her family was going through into a light for others who have children going through cancer treatments.

Eleven-year-old Giuliana Demma spends two to three hours after school on her sewing machine making what she calls G’s Giving Gowns — hospital gowns for pediatric cancer patients.

“I love knowing that I could put a smile on a child’s face who is fighting for their lives,” Giuliana told CBS2’s Meg Baker.

The sixth grader from Freehold has made more than 150 so far, including all types of characters, patterns and sports teams.

She got the idea after her cousin Giada was in the hospital for nine months.

“My daughter was diagnosed at 10 months, Giada, she was diagnosed with with … brain cancer,” said Melissa Demma, Giuliana’s aunt.

Giuliana sent her cousin Disney gowns.

“We’re big Disney fans, so it was great to have that, and it brought some normalcy and cheer,” Demma said.

After going to a fashion camp where Giuliana learned to sew, she thought she could make the gowns herself at home for others and donate them. She even offers the option of customizing a gown on her website.

“The size and sometimes they request a special pattern,” Giuliana said.

Requests have come in from across the country for children from ages 3-18.

“Very proud of all time and passion Giuliana puts into this special project, and we;re really overwhelmed with emotion when we hear the stories, that there are so many stories out there of these children that are really fighting for their lives every day,” said Vanessa Demma, Giuliana’s mother.

You might think Giuliana would want to be a fashion designer when she grows up, but she has other plans.

“I want to be scientist when I grow up and research cancer treatments,” she said.

“Which is an absolutely incredible and inspirational thing that she is doing. We could not be more proud of her,” Melissa Demma said.

Giuliana’s cousin is in remission now.

The Demmas work with ImageFIRST in Clifton, a medical laundry provider that sterilizes and packages the gowns to hospital standards.

For more information about G’s Giving Gowns, visit: gsgivinggowns.org

