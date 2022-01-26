Skip to Content
News
By
Published 6:39 AM

CTA Blue Line Service Resumes After Man Killed By O’Hare Bound Train

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

    CHICAGO, Illinois (WBBM) — CTA Blue Line was temporarily suspended after an O’Hare bound train struck and killed a man early Wednesday morning.

Trains are running with residual delays.

CTA confirmed the man was struck on the tracks in the 1200 block of North Milwaukee Avenue just before 5 a.m. A CTA conductor was taken to a local hospital in good condition.

Service has been restored between Western/ Milwaukee Avenue and LaSalle Street.

CTA officials are alerting commuters to allow extra time as platforms may be congested.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

News

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content