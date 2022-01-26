Grieving Miami-Dade Mother Appeals For Help In Son’s 2013 Murder

By Peter D’Oench

Click here for updates on this story

MIAMI, Florida (WFOR) — A grieving mother is pleading for the public’s help more than 8 years after her son was shot and killed outside the family home, saying she thinks about him every day.

As she spoke, Miami-Dade Police revealed the reward, in this case, had risen to $15,000.

Nancy Torres shed tears while speaking at Miami-Dade Police headquarters and while talking about her son Gabriel Hernandez, who died just days after his 21st birthday.

”It’s really horrible for me,” she told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench. “Every day I think about my son. I left Cuba in 1994 with my son to give him a better life. He was a great son. He was a great brother. He made me laugh. He made me cry. He loved to play basketball. He loved to play football. He loved to play all kinds of sports.”

She said, “His dream was to be an airline pilot. He went to school to be an airline mechanic. He dreamed of becoming a pilot.”

Hernandez had been living with his mother and grandmother and younger brother at their home near S.W. 258th St. and S.W. 123rd Place when he was shot and killed at 11:27 p.m. on November 4th of 2013.

Police say he was shot multiple times and they have not found any useful surveillance tape and are still looking for witnesses.

Miami-Dade Police Detective Joshua Wendling says “Just before midnight he received a telephone call and he went outside the residence and moments later shots were heard.”

Wendling said he could not reveal details about the phone call and who Hernandez was speaking with and if it was connected to the crime.

Torres still vividly recalls the last time she saw her son alive.

”I went to sleep early because I work early in the morning,” she said. “I left him playing at a PlayStation in my other son’s room. And I went there and have him a kiss and kissed my little son and then I went to sleep.”

She said she heard the shots.

”When I woke up I saw my son laying on the floor with my Mom and I remember I didn’t want him to close his eyes and he closed his eyes and I went back inside the kitchen and grabbed water and threw it on his face. And I called 911 and it was too late. Hopefully, somebody will come forward because that day it was my son and tomorrow it could be somebody else. I am asking to the community if anybody knows anything please come forwards and please let the police know what you know.”

Det. Wendling said, “This case has been ongoing for more than 8 years. We are doing our best to work this case. We will continue nonstop until this case is closed. There could have been people who saw things and who haven’t come forward. We would hope they would come forward and elaborate on what they saw that night.”

Anyone with information that can help should call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.