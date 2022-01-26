Live @ 4PM: Coachella Valley arena name announcement

We're going to find out the name of the Coachella Valley arena later today.

A name unveiling news conference will take place at 4:00 p.m. You can watch it live in the player below:

The $300 million, 11,000 seat arena is currently being built in Thousand Palms next to the Classic Club Golf Course just north of the Cook St. Interstate 10 exit.

The arena will be the home of the American Hockey League's Coachella Valley Firebirds. The Firebirds will be the 32nd franchise in the AHL.

Officials with Oak View Group, the arena's developer, have previously said the arena will host AHL hockey games, concerts, conventions, UFC, boxing, and WWE events.

Officials broke ground on the arena in June 2021. Construction is expected to be complete by October 2022.

Tuesday was another big milestone in the construction of the arena. The first steel roof truss was successfully installed.

📰 Great news! Today was a BIG day. We have successfully moved and placed the first of four steel roof trusses into place. #BuildingAnOasis #CoachellaValleyArena pic.twitter.com/8G3Em8rMvS — Coachella Valley Arena (@CoachellaArena) January 26, 2022

You can check out a live camera of construction progress at: https://coachellavalleyarena.com/

The Firebirds' first home game is expected to be held in December 2022.

3D model of the Coachella Valley Arena showing how the arena will look upon completion

It's been a big week for the Firebirds. In addition to learning the name of its future home, on Monday officials unveiled the team's jerseys.

The jersey prominently features the Firebirds' red, orange and deep navy logo with a fierce-looking bird breathing fire. The secondary logo on the jersey is a palm tree against a field of mountains. The palm tree has nine fronds, one for each Coachella Valley city. The jerseys come in deep navy and white.