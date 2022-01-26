Skip to Content
News
By
Published 9:22 AM

Pittsburgh Brashear principal placed on administrative leave

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

    PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WTAE) — The principal of Pittsburgh Brashear High School has been put on leave, a move that comes days after a large fight sent one student to the hospital.

“The principal is on a non-disciplinary paid administrative leave pending a district review of last Friday’s incident,” Pittsburgh Public Schools spokeswoman Ebony Pugh said in a statement Tuesday.

Pittsburgh EMS responded to the school in the city’s Beechview neighborhood on Friday morning, according to a statement from Pittsburgh Public Safety.

One student was caught on video body-slamming another student on his head, then stomping on the victim’s head five times.

A Brashear student faces charges of aggravated assault in connection with the attack that was caught on video, Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 has confirmed.

No information is being released on the condition of the injured student who was hospitalized for his injuries.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

News

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content