Tesla reports record profit

By Chris Isidore, CNN Business

Tesla reported earnings that more than tripled year-ago results, easily topping Wall Street’s expectations for the quarter.

The company had adjusted earnings of $2.9 billion, up from $903 million a year earlier and well above $2.6 billion forecast by analysts surveyed by Refinitiv. Revenue of $17.7 billion was up 65% from a year earlier.

The results took full year earnings to $7.6 billion, and revenue to $53.8 billion.

The company warned that in the most recent quarter quarter it saw a continuation of global supply chain, transportation, labor and other manufacturing challenges, which it said limited its ability to run factories at full capacity. But it said it expects to increase output at two existing factories in California and Shanghai, while ramping up production at new factories outside of Austin, Texas and Berlin.

“We believe competitiveness in the EV market will be determined by the ability to add capacity across the supply chain and ramp production,” it said.

This is a developing story.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.