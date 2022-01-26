Traffic Cones Thrown Off Mass. Ave. Bridge Into Charles River

By Web Staff

BOSTON, Massachusetts (WBZ) — Dozens of orange highway cones now lay on top of the icy Charles River alongside the Mass. Avenue Bridge. MassDOT says last weekend overnight someone threw the cones off the bridge. Some are partly submerged in ice, others lay flat.

The cones were put out along the highway as part of a bicycle bridge pilot initiative. Transportation officials are testing it to see if this could eventually be made into a permanent bike lane.

“I think having the cones is a great way to make sure bikers remain safe,” said Noah Getz, an MIT freshman.

MassDOT say this type of vandalism disrupts traffic, pollutes the river and endangers both drivers and bikers.

“The cones are intentionally moveable because this is a pilot to evaluate the longer-term impact of a larger and more permanent bike lane on the bridge,” MassDOT said.

Police are now asking for the public’s help to help identify who is responsible.

