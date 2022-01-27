AFC Matchup: Newbie Bengals visit perennial contender Chiefs

By BARRY WILNER

AP Pro Football Writer

Talk about newcomers versus the tried and true. Here come the Cincinnati Bengals, who had lost eight straight playoff games since their last victory 31 years ago. Awaiting them at loud, sometimes intimidating Arrowhead Stadium will be the Kansas City Chiefs, in their fourth consecutive AFC championship game and seeking their third trip in a row to the Super Bowl. This is hardly the matchup most NFL observers expected. Sure, the Chiefs made sense, but the often-mocked Bengals — Bungles no more — were a surprise last to first winner of the AFC North. Now, here they are, one step from their first Super Bowl appearance since 1989.