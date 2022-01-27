Arizona man rescued from Ke Ike Beach dies, death classified as a drowning

By David Hixon

HALEIWA, Hawaii (KITV) — A man who City and County of Honolulu Ocean Safety lifeguards performed as lifesaving measures on at Ke Ike Beach died on Monday.

The Honolulu Medical Examiner identified the victim as 50-year-old Timothy Winter visiting from Arizona.

Ocean Safety personnel responded to a report of a distressed swimmer in the shore break of Ke Ike Beach at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 26, 2022. Lifeguards pulled Winter from the water and began CPR, later transferring his care to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS).

Winter was transported by EMS in critical condition, later succumbing to his injuries.

Following an autopsy, the Honolulu Medical Examiner classified Winter’s death as a drowning.

