‘I’m Making Good Progress,’ UT Student Jaqueline Durand Loses Ears, Nose, Lips After Alleged Dog Attack

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

DALLAS, Texas (KTVT) — A day before her 22nd birthday, UT Dallas student Jaqueline Durand was mauled by two dogs and left “permanently and catastrophically disfigured,” according to her attorney Chip Brooker of Dallas’ Brooker Law.

Two days before Christmas, Durand allegedly went to the home of Dr. Justin Bishop and his wife Ashley who had hired her to care for their animals while they were away. Two of the couple’s three dogs, a mixed-breed German Shepherd and mixed-breed pit bull immediately attacked her, her lawsuit filed in Dallas County alleged.

Durand suffered multiple life-threatening injuries, including the loss of both ears, nose, lips, and most of her face, in addition to severe puncture wounds over her entire body. She has already undergone several reconstructive surgeries and will require many more, according to Brooker. Durand remains hospitalized to this day.

She shared a message via Facebook on Jan. 18 from her hospital bed.

“I am so blessed to be surrounded by so much love and support as I go through this hard time in my life. Thank you everyone who is supporting and loving me every step of the way since the beginning! I am making good progress every single day that I’m here. Prayers are being answered! Thank you,” it read.

The dogs were captured and placed in the care of the City of Coppell before a municipal judge decided earlier in January that both animals should be euthanized, the lawsuit alleged.

In addition to the lawsuit, copies of the police incident report, the municipal clerk’s record from the euthanization proceedings, and photos of Jacqueline from before the incident will be made available.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.