One Dead In Crash, Fire Involving Big-Rig On Eastbound Richmond-San Rafael Bridge

<i>Caltrans/KPIX</i><br/>Scene of fatal crash and fire on the eastbound direction of the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge on January 26
    RICHMOND, California (KPIX) — One person has died following a fatal crash and fire involving a big-rig on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge Wednesday night.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a big-rig and small car heading east from Marin County to Richmond crashed mid-span around 7 p.m. The big-rig then caught fire, prompting a closure of all lanes headed eastbound.

Authorities told KPIX 5 that the driver of a small sedan became trapped and died, while the big-rig driver was able to escape and call 911. Additional details of the crash were not immediately available.

Authorities issued a sig-alert for the eastbound direction. Caltrans officials said one eastbound lane reopened around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday. All lanes reopened early Thursday.

Caltrans officials told KPIX 5 that the bridge has been inspected and there are no signs of damage to the structure.

