THP: Missing family of three found dead off I-840 in Williamson County

By JOSEPH WENZEL, COURTNEY ALLEN, ALEX HEIDER

Click here for updates on this story

FAIRVIEW, Tennessee (WSMV) — A missing Hickman County family of three was found deceased in a vehicle in Williamson County on Wednesday.

Late Wednesday night, Tennessee Highway Patrol identified those in the vehicle as 39-year-old Jeremy Cook, 28-year-old Johanan Manor, and an unidentified 8-year-old.

“I am always down here on the property,” property owner Bradley Caldwell said. “I didn’t see that vehicle in those trees.”

The family was reported missing on January 16. It was a devastating discovery on Caldwell’s land in Williamson County.

“Friends of mine were here, and they were leaving,” Caldwell said. “They said, ‘you have two officers of the law on your driveway.’ I came to see.”

Caldwell soon learned the victims were Adalicia Manor, Johanna Manor, and Jeremy Cook of Hickman County.

“Two adults and one child are being recovered from a vehicle,” Dinah Wade with the Williamson County Rescue Squad said.

The family of three was reported missing ten days ago. Residents living near the vehicle’s location want to know what happened.

“A detective from Hickman County said he has been tracking this cell phone signal for several days,” Caldwell said. “These people were reported missing. He said he kept getting pinged off this tower over here.”

Caldwell said he hadn’t noticed anything unusual on his property on Boston Theta Road next to I-840. At first, Caldwell said law enforcement didn’t either.

“That officer from Hickman County said he drove by here twice and didn’t see it,” Caldwell said. “He just had a hunch. He drove back a third time, parked, and went back and saw it.”

Caldwell said the car was found about 125 feet back in the woods, leaving him with more questions than answers.

“How long have they been back there,” Caldwell asked. “They don’t know, and I don’t know either. The question is, how did they get there?”

There are still many questions like whether the car came off the bridge and if weather played a role. THP said it is all still under investigation, and their loved ones are devastated and asking for privacy.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.