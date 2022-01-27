US and NATO responses fail to address Russia’s main concerns, says Foreign Minister Lavrov

By Uliana Pavlova and Tara John, CNN

The written responses presented by the United States and NATO to Russia’s security demands fail to address Moscow’s main concerns over the eastward expansion of the military alliance, Russia’s Foreign Minister said Thursday as fears of a possible invasion of Ukraine remain high.

“There is no positive reaction on the main issue in this document,” Sergey Lavrov told journalists in Moscow. “The main issue is our clear position on the inadmissibility of further expansion of NATO to the East and the deployment of strike weapons that could threaten the territory of the Russian Federation.”

Tensions between Moscow and Kyiv are at their highest in years, with a large Russian troop build-up near the shared borders of the two former Soviet republics.

Russia has repeatedly denied it is planning an invasion but has argued that NATO support for Ukraine — including increased weapons supplies and military training — constitutes a growing threat on its western flank.

Lavrov explained the US and NATO had previously agreed within the context of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) not to expand at the expense of Russia’s safety.

“We present non-verbal promises, written documents signed by the leaders of all the OSCE countries, including the President of the United States (Istanbul Declaration of 1999, Astana Declaration of 2010), our Western partners have to get out from a more serious situation,” Lavrov explained. “This principle is clearly stated. It has two main interrelated approaches. First, the right of every state to freely choose military alliances is recognized. Second: the obligation of each state not to strengthen its security at the expense of the security of others.”

“In other words, the right to choose alliances is clearly conditioned by the need to take into account the security interests of any other OSCE state, including the Russian Federation,” Lavrov concluded.

The Russian Foreign Minister conceded the responses by the US and NATO could lead to serious discussions but only on secondary issues.

“There is a reaction there that allows us to count on the beginning of a serious conversation, but on secondary topics,” he said.

Meanwhile on Thursday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Vladimir Putin had read the written responses from both the US and NATO, but added that Russia’s President and his government won’t be rushing into any conclusions.

“The President already read the written responses,” Kremlin spokesman told journalists during a conference call. “All the papers are with the President. It will take some time to analyze them, we will not rush to any conclusions.”

Peskov said Russia’s response would not take long but cautioned it wouldn’t happen straight away. The Kremlin spokesman said that on the surface, Russia’s prime concerns had not been addressed, but refused to give an official definitive answer to the responses presented by the United States and NATO.

NATO sees ‘room for progress’

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday the US’s written response to Russia “sets out a serious diplomatic path forward should Russia choose it.”

The written document is intended to address concerns Moscow has publicly released and to outline areas where the US has said it sees potential for progress with Russia — arms control, transparency and stability, the top US diplomat told reporters at the State Department.

The US has repeatedly said Putin’s central demand — that the US and NATO commit to never admitting Ukraine to the alliance — is a nonstarter. While Blinken declined to detail specifics presented to Moscow, he said the US response reiterated the West’s public response to uphold NATO’s “open-door policy” rejecting Moscow’s demands that NATO commit to never admitting Ukraine.

NATO’s Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday that the alliance’s written response was sent in “parallel with the United States.”

Although the positions of Moscow and the alliance are “far apart,” the NATO chief outlined three main areas where NATO sees “room for progress.” He asked that Moscow and NATO reopen their “respective offices in Moscow and in Brussels.”

“We should also make full use of our existing military-to-military channels of communications, to promote transparency and reduce risks,” he said. “And look also into setting up a civilian hotline for emergency use.”

It is unclear whether the latest diplomatic overture, which Moscow had sought, will change the course of talks between Russia and the West that have continued over the past several weeks.

