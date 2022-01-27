Virus outbreak spreading in Norway’s cross-country ski team

OSLO, Norway (AP) — A coronavirus outbreak is spreading inside the powerful Norwegian cross-country skiing team, with double Olympic champion Simen Hegstad Kruger becoming the third skier in two days to test positive ahead of the Beijing Games. Norway’s team doctor told a news conference that Hegstad Kruger was self isolating and was not showing any symptoms. His positive test comes after two-time overall World Cup winner Heidi Weng was among two members of Norway’s women’s team to test positive on Wednesday. The Russian hockey federation said forward Artem Anisimov is out of isolation after testing negative and has rejoined its Olympic team.