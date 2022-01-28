A motorist warned other drivers of Pittsburgh bridge collapse. It was too late for one car.



By Paul P. Murphy, CNN

Jeremy Habowski said he tried to warn other drivers that the snow-covered bridge in Pittsburgh had collapsed early Friday but one car couldn’t stop.

“The silver car ended up going over,” Habowski said told CNN.

No fatalities have been reported, Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey told reporters in the area of Forbes and Braddock avenues.

Fire Chief Darryl Jones reported 10 “minor injuries” during the collapse, which occurred hours before President Joe Biden was expected in Pittsburgh on a previously scheduled trip to discuss infrastructure.

Four vehicles were on the bridge when it fell, Jones said.

Habowski said he felt lucky to be alive after surviving the collapse.

When the bridge collapsed, Habowski said that he and other drivers were unable to stop in time.

“The scariest part was definitely going over the edge because there was a gap and my car left the ground,” Habowski said.

His car and others are now sitting on top of what remains of the bridge.

Once things settled, Habowski checked on another driver, he said. Then he climbed up the hill to try and stop other drivers from driving into the debris.

“It was a lot to take in,” he told CNN.

Teams are still checking to make sure no one was under the bridge when it collapsed, according to Jones.

The cause of the collapse is under investigation, Jones said.

First responders used ropes to rappel down to get to the victims, Jones said. Crews also used what he called a “daisy chain” where they linked hands to reach the victims and pull them out.

Pittsburgh City Councilmember Corey O’Connor said there likely would have been far more traffic on the bridge later Friday morning.

