District attorney investigates school resource officer’s use of taser on Pennsylvania high school student

MIDDLETON, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — The Dauphin County District Attorney is investigating a school resource officer’s use of a taser on a Middletown Area High School student.

Superintendent Dr. Chelton Hunter told News 8 that it happened Wednesday as three students were fighting in the cafeteria.

Hunter said the student who initiated the fight resisted verbal commands to stop and broke free from the officer’s restraint before he was tased.

There is video of the fight and tasing on social media.

The district attorney said it’s typical for him to investigate the use of force by an officer.

