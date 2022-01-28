Good news: Paychecks are going up. Bad news: So is inflation

By Anneken Tappe, CNN Busines

Americans’ paychecks continued to rise at the end of 2021. But along with that, so did prices.

Compensation for private sector workers rose 4.4% in the fourth quarter of the year — the fastest rate since records began in 2001, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

This is a developing story. It will be updated

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.